The Linda Lindas Announce Debut Album Growing Up, Share Title Track

The Linda Lindas won over our hearts last year with their viral performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy,” and now they’re gifting us with a full collection of coming of age, punk rock classics. The quartet’s debut album is aptly titled Growing Up, and its cover art appropriately pays homage to the girls’ love for cats — featuring illustrated versions of each member rocking out as a feline-human hybrid.

Speaking of cats, the band also shared a video for the album’s title track that stars their animal companions. The clip was directed by Humberto Leon, co-founder of fashion brand Opening Ceremony and owner of Los Angeles restaurant CHIFA, and was shot on an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

“Directing my first video for The Linda Lindas was a dream come true because I love the message and voice the girls have, and I am a true fan,” Leon said in a statement. “I was really inspired by the girl’s love of cats and wanted to take that to the next level and so the video is a conversation about turning points in their lives all being viewed through the gaze of their cats. It creates a narrative of whether the cats want to trade places with the girls or vice-a-versa. This video was extra special because I worked with the girls on designing the outfits with Batsheva, styling the looks with Rodarte and Warby Parker. The entire video was a collaboration between me and the girls. By shooting the video on iPhone 13 Pro Max, it created an intimacy with the video that felt like we were listening in on a day in the life of The Linda Lindas.”

Growing Up is slated for an April 8 digital release, with a physical release to follow on June 3 via Epitaph Records. Pre-order the album here and check out the album art below.

