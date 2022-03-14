Behind the Scenes of Mothica’s Newest Mental Health-Based Track, ‘Sensitive’

On Friday, alt-pop singer-songwriter Mothica unveiled her latest single, “SENSITIVE.” The track (which takes an introspective look at her mental health and personality) released via Heavy Heart Records, the singer’s imprint with Rise Records/BMG. Check out the video below.

“I wanted to make the most upbeat and aggressive song about being an introvert,” Mothica exclusively tells SPIN of the new track. “Because that’s how it feels to me when I have trouble expressing my emotions, sometimes it comes out as anger and frustration of being misunderstood. So we combined a metal guitar with a driving dance bass to illustrate this emotion just in time for Pisces season.”

Additionally SPIN has obtained some exclusive behind the scenes photos from photographer Mallory Turner taken during the filming of the music video for “SENSITIVE.” Take a look below.

The Los Angeles-based artist is set to hit the road with Coheed and Cambria and Dance Gavin Dance, starting July 12 in Miami. She’s also slated for an appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento this fall. Tickets to see Mothica this year are on sale now.

Mothica’s debut, Blue Hour, released in 2020.

Mothica Tour Dates

7/12 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

7/13 Tampa, FL MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

7/16 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater

7/17 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/19 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

7/23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/24 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 Washington, DC The Anthem

7/27 Philadelphia, PA The Liacouras Center

7/29 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

7/30 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

8/1 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Outdoors

8/2 Pontiac, MI Crofoot Festival Grounds

8/3 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach

8/5 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

8/6 Bridgeview, IL SeatGeek Stadium

8/7 St Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

8/9 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/10 Salt Lake City, UT The Lot at The Complex

8/12 Los Angeles, CA The Shrine LA Outdoors

8/13 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

8/14 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

8/16 Seattle, WA Marymoor Park

8/17 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

10/8 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

