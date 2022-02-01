Tori Amos Unveils North American Tour Dates

In support of her record that was released last year, Tori Amos will embark throughout North America on tour.

Amos is slated to kick off the tour on April 27 in Dallas and will run through June. General tickets go on sale at 10 am local time this Friday, February 4, on Amos’ website.

Ocean to Ocean, Amos’ 16th studio record, was released last October.

SPIN‘s Liza Lentini went on the record with Amos: “Ocean to Ocean feels like something stylistically new—big, sweeping, mythic—with a nod to her Little Earthquakes-esque earlier work.”

Lucky for Amos’ fans abroad—these are just the U.S. dates she announced today. Amos also plans to go from Ocean to Ocean and will tour in the UK and Ireland later this year.

Tori Amos Tour Dates

4/27: Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/29: San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/30: Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

5/1: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5/4: Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall at The Woodruff Arts Center

5/5: Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall

5/6: Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

5/8: Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

5/9: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

5/11: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

5/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

5/14: Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

5/15: Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

5/16: Providence, RI @ The Vets

5/18: Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater

5/19: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

5/21: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

5/22: Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

5/24: Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

5/25: Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

5/26: Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

5/28: Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

5/29: Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center

5/31: Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

6/2: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/5: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

6/7: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

6/8: Vancouver, BC @ The Centre For Performing Arts

6/10: Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

6/11: San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

6/12: Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

6/15: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

6/16: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

