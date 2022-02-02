Search

Discover

NEWS

Lady A The Band and Lady A The Singer Settle Lawsuit Over Their Name

By SPIN | Daniel Kohn • February 02, 2022

The suits were filed in July and September 2020

Back in 2020, Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A due to its racial overtones. In doing so, the band didn’t realize there was already a blues musician named Lady A (Anita White) performing with that name. A back-and-forth ensued before the case eventually ended up in court.

Now, that case is settled.

In paperwork viewed by SPIN, Lady A the and Lady A the singer filed a joint request in U.S. District Court in Tennessee for the case to be dismissed. The terms of the settlement between the band and singer were not disclosed.

In July 2020, Lady A the band sued White after claiming that she asked for $10 million to give up her performing name. White countersued the band in September of that year for trademark infringement.

At the time of the band’s suit, the Seattle-based singer told Vulture that “You don’t get to just come and take because you have that privilege,” she said. “We don’t have that luxury or that privilege, so we need somebody to help us and lift us up.”

In the same interview, she said that “The first contract they sent [on June 30] had no substance,” she said. “It said that we would coexist and that they would use their best efforts to assist me on social-media platforms, Amazon, iTunes, all that. But what does that mean? I had suggested on the Zoom call that they go by the Band Lady A, or Lady A the Band, and I could be Lady A the Artist, but they didn’t want to do that.”

Prior to the suit, White said that she couldn’t put her new music on streaming services due to the name discrepancy.

SPIN has reached out to the band’s rep for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

The post Lady A The Band and Lady A The Singer Settle Lawsuit Over Their Name appeared first on SPIN.

1 7 3
  1. SiennaRogers8
    SiennaRogers8 I've made $84,000 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I do... Www.Works16.com
    ...show more
  2. MaryStowe
    MaryStowe I made over $700 per day using my mobile in part time. I recently got my 5th paycheck of $19632 and all i was doing is to copy and paste work online. this home work makes me able to generate more cash daily easily. simple to do work and regular income from this are just superb. Here what i am doing. Try now.............................. www.livejob247.com
    ...show more
  3. dee_dee_dee45
    Dee_Dee_Dee ORIGIN mid 19th cent.: from Latin, from ante ‘before’ and bellum ‘war.’ Lady Antebellum's singers, musicians, PR department, record label, and anyone else associated in the music industry showed their ignorance and/or cowardice in this entire situation, from a cursory glance. For that reason alone, I fully supported Lady A in this ridiculous affair and was grateful she took Lady Antebellum's folks to civil court. I am glad to hear they agreed to a settlement. Since it was a joint filing to dismiss the case, it hopefully means both parties will continue to be able to perform, but Lady A has the better publicity BY FAR in this case over Lady Antebellum.
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.