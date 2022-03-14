Dolly Parton ‘Respectfully Bows Out’ of Rock Hall Nomination

Dolly Parton tweeted today that she is dropping herself out of consideration of this year’s Rock and Rock Hall of Fame nominees.

Parton explained that she is “extremely flattered and grateful” to be nominated for the massive music industry honoring, but that she doesn’t “feel that I have earned that right.”

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton says.

Parton accepts the compliment of the nomination, yet hopes the Hall of Fame will consider her again — “if I am ever worthy.” She explains that the nomination has possibly inspired the country legend to make a rock ‘n’ roll record, as her husband has always pushed her to.

SPIN has reached out to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for comment.

Even though we may not see Parton on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stage this year, maybe next year, we’ll get a Dolly Parton rock and roll album AND a Hall of Fame nod.

The other artists who are finalists for the Rock Hall include Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

