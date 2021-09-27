Kanye West Documentary Jeen-Yuhs Is Coming to Netflix

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

As Variety reports, the project follows Ye over a 20-year period, filming his rise as a rapper and businessman. It will also touch on his failed 2020 presidential campaign and the death of his mother, Donda West.

The streaming platform teased the doc with a first look that shows Yeezy and Mos Def rapping their song “Two Words” off 2004’s The College Dropout two years before the album comes out. Jeen-Yuhs was co-directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie and Chike, who previously worked with West on his 2004 music video “Jesus Walks (Version 3)” and “Through the Wire.” A release date has yet to be revealed, though it’s slated to premiere in 2022.

Watch the trailer below.

Last month, West finally released his 10th studio album Donda after hyping it for more than a year. In true Kanye fashion, he then declared that it was released without his approval in a since-deleted Instagram post because it didn’t include a song called “Jail pt 2,” which features DaBaby. The song now appears on the 27-track album’s tracklist.