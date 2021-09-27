Watch Fugees perform ‘Ready Or Not’ at first concert in 15 years for Global Citizen Live

Fugees reunited for a special pop-up show in New York City last week – watch them perform ‘Ready Or Not’ as part of the Global Citizen Live event below.

The hugely influential hip-hop group – Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel – announced that they would reunite for a 2021 world tour celebrating 25 years of their classic 1996 record ‘The Score’.

Playing the Rooftop at Pier 17 venue in New York last week, their performance of ‘Ready Or Not’ was then broadcast on Saturday (September 25), as part of the 24-hour Global Citizen Live event. The charity gigs, which aim to “unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” took place in numerous cities across the world.

Watch the performance below:

Fugees’ arena tour dates will take place at the start of November in Chicago. A London show at The O2 is set for December 6, before the tour wraps up with TBC shows in Nigeria and Ghana.

Reflecting on the reasons behind the reunion during the show, Hill said the trio “have a complicated but beautiful history.”

It echoed a statement about the reunion Hill gave earlier this week saying: “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

“As I celebrate twenty-five years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” Wyclef added. “We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Elsewhere at the New York leg of Global Citizen Live, Coldplay were the headliners, and were joined by Billie Eilish and Finneas to share a touching rendition of ‘Fix You’.

Lorde opened up the NYC leg, performing the title track from her recent third album ‘Solar Power’ and delivering a strong environmental message.

