Search

Discover

NEWS

Duran Duran share Giorgio Moroder produced track ‘TONIGHT UNITED’

By NME/Damian Jones • September 27, 2021

"This is music for a world that’s coming back together"

Duran Duran have shared a new single ‘TONIGHT UNITED’, which was produced by Giorgio Moroder.

The song marks the fourth to be lifted from their upcoming album, ‘Future Past‘, which is out on October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG.

They previously released ‘MORE JOY‘, ‘ANNIVERSARY‘ and ‘INVISIBLE‘ featuring Blur‘s Graham Coxon. You can listen to their new single below.

Of the track singer Simon Le Bon said: “Giorgio Moroder, Duran Duran… this is music for a world that’s coming back together.”

Meanwhile, the band recently said Coxon “fitted into the band like a glove” on their new record.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about working with the Blur guitarist, Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes said it felt “like he’d been there forever.”

“We’re super excited about releasing the album. It’s been a while in the making, but it was fabulous working with Graham Coxon,” he said. “I think he is one of the most creative British guitarists of his generation – and he fit like a glove.

“When we all got into the studio together his energy and his inventiveness really worked with Duran Duran, and his personality. He sort of fits in, he’s like us.”

He added: “It’s a tough room… We’ve all known each other forever, but he wasn’t bothered at all. He just came in, plugged his guitar in, and he sounded so great that it was like he’d been there forever.”

Meanwhile, Duran Duran and Kylie Minogue recently performed as the headliners of the London leg of Global Citizen Live 2021.

Coldplay were joined by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for a special rendition of ‘Fix You’ at the event in New York.

Elsewhere at 2021’s Global Citizen Live, Ed Sheeran topped the bill at the Paris leg alongside Doja CatH.E.R. and Christine and the Queens.

The post Duran Duran share Giorgio Moroder produced track ‘TONIGHT UNITED’ appeared first on NME.

8 7 8
  1. JaynitAdaa
    JaynitAdaa Use several hours of your spare time to acquire extra $1000 on your paypal account each week... Get more details on following site.. www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  2. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. 103672739
    Cliff Huxtable He looks like a Hobbit.
    ...show more
  4. hannahsch.m.s231.997
    aqws [ PART TIME JOBS FOR USA ] No Experience Needed, No Boss Over il Your FD Shoulder… Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots.Check This…….www.works51.com
    ...show more
  5. maryiroth
    MaryRoth I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started…>>> Www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  6. kathy.w.espana
    KathyEspana Start generating extra cash online from home more than $52OOOk by doing very easy work just in spare time. Last month I got paid $52745 from this easy home job. Join this job right now and make more cash every month online. Just follow the web link here to get started..,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Www.Self25.com
    ...show more
  7. KarolineKarlsen
    KarolineKarlsen I've got my first check total of $15,550, pretty cool. I am so excited, this is the first time i Actually earned something. I am going to work even harder new and i can't wait for next week payment. Go to home tab for more detail.......I highly recommend to everyone to apply...    Join this right now................................. www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  8. ArikaAddam
    ArikaAdd Since I started with my online business, I earn $25 every 15 minutes. It sounds unbelievable but you won’t forgive yourself if you don't check it out. Learn more about it here... www.homejob1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.