Interpol Announce Seventh Album in the Works With Flood & Moulder

with producers Flood & Moulder. The new album is set to arrive next year via Matador.

“We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record,” Interpol guitarist Daniel Kessler said. “We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them. Starting this party right.”

Interpol is currently recording in London, and they previously announced a slew of 2022 shows. The trio will headline the 2000s inspired Just Like Heaven festival in Pasadena and Primavera Sound in Barcelona, and Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City.

Flood & Moulder has collaborated with a string of artists—including Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, and Smashing Pumpkins. The duo also took home a BRIT award in 2014 for Foals’ Holy Fire.

This record follows the band’s 2018 Marauder. Interpol posted on Instagram in June saying they have “been working on new music since last summer [2020],” and that the pandemic had previously restricted them to collaborating remotely.

Last week, Paul Banks paid tribute to Nirvana’s influence in our tribute to Nevermind turning 30. You can read that here.