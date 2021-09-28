The Rolling Stones Play First Tour Date Without Charlie Watts

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

They kicked off their No Filter tour at The Dome at America’s Center.

This also marks the band’s first time on the road since last year’s postponement due to COVID. Steve Jordan is filling in Watts’ seat behind the drum kit, who is a friend of the band and received a blessing from Watts himself to play.

More from SPIN:

The beginning of the show was a heartfelt tribute to the iconic drummer, and when the band bowed at the close, a picture of Watts appeared behind them.

The band upped the ante from the beginning of the performance, playing “Street Fighting Man” and “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It),” and even played the 2020 single “Living In A Ghost Town.”

The Stones will stop in 12 cities to play 13 shows across the U.S. Fans can purchase tickets on the band’s website.

No Filter Set List

1. Street Fighting Man

2. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)

3. Tumbling Dice

4. Under My Thumb

5. 19th Nervous Breakdown

6. Wild Horses

7. Can’t Always Get What You Want

8. Living In a Ghost Town

9. Start Me Up

10. Honky Tonk Women

11. Happy

12. Slipping Away

13. Miss You

14. Midnight Rambler

15. Paint It Black

16. Sympathy For The Devil

17. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

18. Gimme Shelter

19. Satisfaction

No Filter U.S. Tour Dates

September 26, 2021 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

September 30, 2021 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

October 4, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

October 14, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

October 17, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

October 24, 2021 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29, 2021 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

November 2, 2021 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

November 11, 2021 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15, 2021 Detroit, MI Ford Field

November 20, 2021 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas