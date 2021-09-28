Netflix CEO says ‘Squid Game’ is on track to become its “biggest show ever”

Hit South Korean TV series Squid Game might soon become streaming service Netflix’s most popular show ever.

During an appearance at the Code 2021 conference, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke about the popularity and impact Squid Game. The show was first released on September 17, and has since gone on to become the first South Korean series to top the US Netflix chart.

“Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” said Sarandos, per CNET, adding that there’s “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”

According to The Korea Herald, Sarandos also noted that Squid Game is currently outperforming other non-English shows on the platform, such as the Spanish thriller Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) and the French thriller series Lupin.

Squid Game’s popularity also led to surges in at least two South Korean media stocks. Bucket Studio Co, which owns a 15 per cent stake in Artist Company, the agency behind lead actor Lee Jung-jae, recently doubled its market cap to ₩200billion, while film production and distribution company Showbox, saw its stock jump by more than 50 per cent from September 23 to 24.

In other news, Squid Game writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken about the possibility of a sequel, revealing that he doesn’t “have well developed plans for Squid Game 2.”

However, a second season has not been ruled out, with Hwang adding that “if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors”.

