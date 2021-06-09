Lindsey Buckingham Shares ‘I Don’t Mind’ Single Off His First Solo Album in a Decade

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Lindsey Buckingham announced he’s releasing a self-titled LP on Sept. 17, sharing the first single ahead of the set, “I Don’t Mind,” today. It’s his first solo album in a decade.

Additionally, Buckingham disclosed dates for a tour to launch on Sept. 1 in Milwaukee and will run through Dec. 20, concluding at a stop in Boulder, Colorado.

“‘I Don’t Mind,’ like many of the songs on the new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships. Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long-term relationship,” Buckingham said of the song in a statement.” This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

Buckingham has released seven studio and three live albums as a solo artist beginning with 1981’s Law and Order. The new record was produced and recorded by Buckingham at his home studio in Los Angeles.

Lindsey Buckingham is his first solo release since 2011’s Seeds We Sow and follows his departure from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, which saw him replaced by Crowded House’s Neil Finn and Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell. Last year, Buckingham surfaced on TikTok following the viral “Dreams” moment. Perhaps more enticing for Fleetwood Mac fans, the guitarist and Mick Fleetwood seemed to bury the hatchet surrounding his departure from the band, which could lead to another reunion tour. But until then, this will suffice.

The album will be released via vinyl, CD and on all digital and streaming services. A limited-edition blue vinyl version is also available for pre-order.

Listen to “I Don’t Mind” below.

Lindsey Buckingham tracklisting

1. Scream

2. I Don’t Mind

3. On The Wrong Side

4. Swan Song

5. Blind Love

6. Time

7. Blue Light

8. Power Down

9. Santa Rosa

10. Dancing

Buckingham U.S. tour dates:

9/1/2021 The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI

9/3/2021 Mystic Lake – Mystic Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

9/4/2021 Four Winds Casino/Silver Creek Event Center – New Buffalo, MI

9/7/2021 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall – Munhall, PA

9/8/2021 Riviera Theatre – North Tonawanda, NY

9/9/2021 The Academy of Music – Northampton, MA

9/11/2021 The Chevalier Theater – Medford, MA

9/12/2021 The Music Hall – Portsmouth, NH

9/14/2021 Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

9/16/2021 The Town Hall – New York, NY

9/18/2021 Tropicana Casino & Resort – Atlantic City, NJ

9/19/2021 Santander Performing Arts Center – Reading, PA

9/21/2021 Knight Theatre – Charlotte, NC

9/22/2021 Woodruff Arts Center – Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

9/24/2021 Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN

9/26/2021 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

9/27/2021 Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

9/29/2021 King Center for the Performing Arts – Melbourne, FL

9/30/2021 Parker Playhouse – Fort Lauderdale, FL

12/2/2021 The Theatre at Ace Hotel – Los Angeles, CA

12/3/2021 Magnolia Performing Arts Center – El Cajon, CA

12/5/2021 Fox Tucson Theatre – Tucson, AZ

12/8/2021 The Paramount Theatre For the Performing arts – Austin, TX

12/9/2021 Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

12/11/2021 Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX

12/13/2021 Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

12/15/2021 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

12/17/2021 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

12/18/2021 Orpheum Theatre – Wichita, KS

12/20/2021 Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO