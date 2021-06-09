Spoon Unveil Fall Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

starting on Sept. 3 in Ogden, Utah, with stops in Aspen, Boulder, Burlington, Brooklyn, and points in between.

The band will be joined by Nicole Atkins on all headline dates.

More from SPIN:

It’s their first time back on the road since Spoon’s 2019 outing with Beck and Cage the Elephant. At that time, Fender also released the Britt Daniel Signature Telecaster Thinline after Spoon’s singer/guitarist/co-founder as part of their artist’s signature electric guitar series.

Their most recent album was 2017’s Hot Thoughts and they released a greatest hits album in 2019.

Spoon tour dates below, with tickets available here:

9.03.21 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight Series

9.04.21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

9.05.21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

9.07.21 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *

9.09.21 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place *

9.10.21 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing – Outdoors *

9.22.21 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre %

9.23.21 – Berkley, CA @ The Greek Theater %

9.24.21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

9.25.21 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

10.17.21 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

10.18.21 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

10.19.21 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater *

10.21.21 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre *

10.23.21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10.24.21 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

1.17-22.22 – Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

* w/ Nicole Atkins

% w/ St. Vincent

# w/ St. Vincent, Mereba