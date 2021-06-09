Rolling Loud Brings Travis Scott, J. Cole, 50 Cent, and Many More to New York This October

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Rolling Loud announced its California lineup for this December, which featured pretty much every rapper who’s released an album since the beginning of 2020. Now, the bicoastal festival announced its lineup and dates for the New York edition, which is also expanding to a three-day format.

This October 28-30, headliners Travis Scott, J. Cole (who’s also headlining the California one), and 50 Cent will head to Citi Field along with a slew of other rappers including Bobby Shmurda, Ll Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Wale, Fetty Wap, Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, Bfb Da Packman and a ton more. Many of the biggest names on the California lineup will be heading to New York as well, including SPIN cover story stars Jack Harlow and Rico Nasty.

Of course, while the return to the New York festival scene is surely a huge deal for many of these rappers, none more so than local legend and noted Mets fan 50 Cent. Let’s just hope his Thursday night headlining set at Rolling Loud this year hits closer to home than his 2014 first pitch in the same venue.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 11) at 12pm ET.