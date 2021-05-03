Ringo Starr Reveals His Favorite Beatles Song

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

while participating in Stephen Colbert’s “Colbert Questionert.” The segment, which was originally filmed during the legendary drummer’s appearance on The Late Show in March, featured Starr answering a number of questions, ranging from favorite sandwich to “You get one song to listen to for the rest of your life. What is it?”

“Come Together,” Starr responded without hesitation. “There’s lots of other favorites, but if you want one, ‘Come Together’ can’t be bad,” he added, confirming it’s his favorite Beatles song. “I just think it worked perfectly with the band and the song and John being John. I loved that moment.”

Elsewhere in the “Questionert,” Starr shared his unique take on the afterlife. “I think we go to heaven,” he said when asked what happens when we die. “Heaven’s great, but you don’t stay there too long; you just gotta get yourself together again and come deal with all that [shit] you didn’t deal with last time you were here.” He also succinctly summed up the rest of his life in five words: “It’s gonna be great.”

Last month, Paul McCartney recalled the first time Bob Dylan got the Beatles high. “It was at the Delmonico Hotel on Park Avenue and 59th in New York City in August 1964,” he remembered. “We were in a hotel room, all being good lads having our Scotch and Coke – it was an afterparty, I think. Dylan arrived and he went into the bedroom with his roadie. Ringo went along to see what was up. So he finds Dylan, rolling up, and he has a toke.”

“He came back in and we said, ‘What was it like?’ So Ringo says, ‘The ceiling is kind of moving down…’ We all ran into the backroom going, ‘Give us a bit, give us a bit!’ That was the very first evening we ever got stoned!”