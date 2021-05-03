Glenn Danzig Thinks ‘Cancel Culture and Woke Bullshit’ Would Prevent Modern ‘Punk Explosion’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The Misfits were, are, and always will be punk rock legends.

But that doesn’t prevent him from saying some spectacularly dumb things from time to time.

More from SPIN:

In an interview with Rolling Stone about his new vampire western movie (because of course Danzig made a vampire western movie), the singer, songwriter, filmmaker, comic book author, and supporter of travel bans got to talking about the inspiration for “Last Caress”

“It’s just a crazy-ass song,” he said. “We would do things just to piss people off.”

He could’ve stopped there and everyone would’ve just went about their day, but instead, he went on to say the Misfits classic was just about having the attitude of “Fuck everybody. Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, fuck the world” before delving into cancel culture and punk rock today.

“I don’t think people will ever see anything like it again,” Danzig said. “There won’t be any new bands coming out like that. Now, they will immediately get canceled.”

Again, still not a terrible statement (particularly on Danzig standards), but what would the 65-year-old be known for if not going over the top with everything he does?

“People don’t understand, because everything’s so cancel-culture, woke bullshit nowadays, but you could never have the punk explosion nowadays, because of cancel culture and woke bullshit,” Danzig explained when asked for further clarification. “You could never have it. It would never have happened. We’re lucky it happened when it did, because it’ll never happen again. You won’t have any of those kinds of bands ever again. Everyone’s so uptight and P.C., it’s just like, ‘OK, whatever.'”

While there might not be another punk band rhyming “I killed your baby today / And it doesn’t matter much to me / As long as it’s dead” with “I raped your mother today / And it doesn’t matter much to me / As long as she spread” these days, the whole “old punker says new punk sucks” thing is so played out at this point that it might as well be on a decades-long reunion tour with only one original member.