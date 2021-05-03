The Flaming Lips Announce 2021-2022 World Tour

The Flaming Lips are set for a nearly year-long world tour starting summer 2021
and running until mid-2022, and also plan to reissue The Soft Bulletin Companion, on June 12 as part of Record Store Day.
The Soft Bulletin Companion was originally released over 20 years ago as a CD alongside The Soft Bulletin. It contained unreleased material, outtakes, early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks, and stereo versions of songs from their prior album Zaireeka.
Those not lucky enough to acquire it the first time will soon be able to own The Soft Bulletin Companion pressed on double silver vinyl. The Flaming Lips are issuing only 16,000 copies worldwide and they will be available exclusively at independent record stores.
Frontman Wayne Coyne put his creative brain to work amidst the pandemic, performing COVID-19-safe concerts in Oklahoma City utilizing the band’s iconic plastic space bubbles. SPIN covers more about these shows here.
While nothing has been mentioned about The Flaming Lips actively incorporating these space bubbles into the upcoming tour dates, the band never disappoints live.
Tickets are currently on sale via The Flaming Lips official site.
The Flaming Lips 2021-2022 World Tour dates below.
August 20th, 2021 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
August 21st, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
November 7th, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
November 8th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 9th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 11th, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E
November 12th, 2021 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater
November 13th, 2021 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater
November 15th, 2021 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
November 16th, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
November 18th, 2021 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
November 20th, 2021 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
March 27th, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
March 28th, 2022 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
March 29th, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
March 31st, 2022 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
April 1st, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 2nd, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
April 4th, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
April 5th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
April 6th, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
April 8th, 2022 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
April 9th, 2022 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
April 25th, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 28th, 2022 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
April 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April 30th, 2022 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
May 2nd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 3rd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 4th, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 6th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
May 7th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
May 9th, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
May 25th, 2022 – Leeks, UK @ Stylus
May 26th, 2022 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
May 30th, 2022 – Aylesbury, UK @ Waterside Theatre
June 1st, 2022 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
June 2nd, 2022 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
July 22nd, 2022 – Galway, IRE @ Galway Int’l Arts Festival
