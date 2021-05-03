The Flaming Lips Announce 2021-2022 World Tour

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

and running until mid-2022, and also plan to reissue The Soft Bulletin Companion, on June 12 as part of Record Store Day.

The Soft Bulletin Companion was originally released over 20 years ago as a CD alongside The Soft Bulletin. It contained unreleased material, outtakes, early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks, and stereo versions of songs from their prior album Zaireeka.

Those not lucky enough to acquire it the first time will soon be able to own The Soft Bulletin Companion pressed on double silver vinyl. The Flaming Lips are issuing only 16,000 copies worldwide and they will be available exclusively at independent record stores.

Frontman Wayne Coyne put his creative brain to work amidst the pandemic, performing COVID-19-safe concerts in Oklahoma City utilizing the band’s iconic plastic space bubbles. SPIN covers more about these shows here.

While nothing has been mentioned about The Flaming Lips actively incorporating these space bubbles into the upcoming tour dates, the band never disappoints live.

Tickets are currently on sale via The Flaming Lips official site.

The Flaming Lips 2021-2022 World Tour dates below.

August 20th, 2021 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

August 21st, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

November 7th, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 8th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 9th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 11th, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E

November 12th, 2021 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

November 13th, 2021 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater

November 15th, 2021 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 16th, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 18th, 2021 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

November 20th, 2021 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

March 27th, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

March 28th, 2022 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 29th, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

March 31st, 2022 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

April 1st, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 2nd, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

April 4th, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 5th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

April 6th, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

April 8th, 2022 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

April 9th, 2022 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

April 25th, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 28th, 2022 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

April 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 30th, 2022 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

May 2nd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 3rd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 4th, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 6th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

May 7th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

May 9th, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 25th, 2022 – Leeks, UK @ Stylus

May 26th, 2022 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

May 30th, 2022 – Aylesbury, UK @ Waterside Theatre

June 1st, 2022 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

June 2nd, 2022 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

July 22nd, 2022 – Galway, IRE @ Galway Int’l Arts Festival