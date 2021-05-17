The Strokes Play First-Ever Acoustic Show to Support NYC Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The virtual event, aptly titled The Strokes Unplugged, was a fundraiser for Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley.

The four-song set began with a fuzzy rendition of the U.S. national anthem. From there, the band played a stripped down version of their This Is It classic, “Someday,” and “The Adults Are Talking” off The New Abnormal before jamming out while credits began to roll.

More from SPIN:

Watch the performance below.

This isn’t the first time the Strokes have showed their support of a political candidate — during the 2020 presidential campaign they played at a Bernie Sanders rally — however, though the band has taken a firm stance on its political views, Julian Casablancas doesn’t consider it a “universal duty” for artists. “I think politics is a different beast,” he explained during an interview last year. “To me, art is an escape [from] the absurdity of life. People are seeking to run away from the negative things and kind of find inspiration.”