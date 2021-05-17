Search

Discover

NEWS

Coldplay to perform livestreamed set exclusively on TikTok

By NME/Charlotte Krol • May 17, 2021

Could there be new songs?

Coldplay will perform four songs live on their official TikTok channel this Monday, May 24.

The band are set to play a short set live from London to support Red Nose Day USA, the country’s annual campaign to end child poverty. Coldplay’s first-ever live concert on TikTok will stream at 7pm BST (2pm ET/11am PT).

It’s not the first time Coldplay have used their platform to help Red Nose Day. In 2015, the band created Game Of Thrones: The Musical, a 12-minute comedy sketch with the cast of the series that has racked up more than 30 million views.

Frontman Chris Martin said of their forthcoming venture: “Red Nose Day do amazing things around the world to keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered. We’re really happy to be able to support their work with this performance.”

Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US said: “I’m so excited to have Coldplay on board to support Red Nose Day 2021 and give fans all over the world this incredible experience. This is a huge opportunity for Red Nose Day to raise much-needed funds to end child poverty, and to break new ground with our first-ever TikTok fundraiser.”

CREDIT: Press

The news comes as Coldplay sees hundreds of thousands of TikTok users soundtrack their short-form videos with the band’s latest single, ‘Higher Power‘. According to TikTok, 123,000 creations have been made on the platform using the song to date.

The group opened the 2021 BRIT awards last week with a performance of ‘Higher Power’ from a stage on the Thames.

Martin and co. opened the ceremony with a lively performance that began with fireworks and featured dancing holograms. The group performed on a specially constructed riverboat stage on the Thames which overlooked the O2 Arena where the awards were being held.

It’s not yet known if the band will release a new album this year, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Everyday Life‘.

The post Coldplay to perform livestreamed set exclusively on TikTok appeared first on NME.

10 8 12
Load more comments
  1. ShannonaBartlett
    ShannonBartlett I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website........ Www.jobs70.com
    ...show more
  2. CharlineJooyy
    Charline Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/member8845 Who want to see my nu︆︆des?==>> gg.gg/member8845
    ...show more
  3. CharlineJooyy
    Charline Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/member8845 Who want to see my nu︆︆des?==>> gg.gg/member8845
    ...show more
  4. sotewo4612.labebx.com
    BarbaraSayers Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I HFHG work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  5. AnettaMyspa
    Anneta ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> gg.gg/member8845 ⚡I WANT TO BOUNCE ON HOT MANS DI︆︆CK! ⚡ My con︆︆tacts ✅✅==>> gg.gg/member8845
    ...show more
  6. AnettaMyspa
    Anneta ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> gg.gg/member8845 ⚡I WANT TO BOUNCE ON HOT MANS DI︆︆CK! ⚡ My con︆︆tacts ✅✅==>> gg.gg/member8845
    ...show more
  7. roseramms
    roseramms Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. Take a gander at it what I do..... This Website OPEN HERE----------->>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  8. RosieSharp12
    RosieSharp12 my roomate's sister makes $76/hour on the computer. She has been unemployed for seven months however last month her check was $19082 simply work on the computer for a few hours. have a peek at this website..... Www.salaryapps.com
    ...show more
  9. dagmar.j.dismuke
    DagmarDismuke Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I HFHG work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  10. LisaHarrisx
    LisaHarris Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. Take a gander at it what I do..... This Website OPEN HERE----------------------------------->>> WWW.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.