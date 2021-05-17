Search

‘Snake Eyes’ trailer unleashes Henry Golding’s ninja warrior

By NME/Sam Warner • May 17, 2021

"Every warrior has a beginning"

The first trailer for G.I. Joe spin-off film Snake Eyes has dropped, showing Henry Golding’s titular ninja warrior in action.

The movie, also known officially as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, will – as the title suggests – look into the beginnings of the fan favorite character.

In the new trailer, a voiceover declares that “every warrior has a beginning”, as Snake Eyes is brought into the ancient Japanese ninja clan the Arashikage. We then see Golding’s character in action as the clip cuts to a series of big fight sequences.

Last year, the actor opened up to NME about Snake Eyes, admitting that the film has “just blown [him] away”.

“They’ve recreated G.I. Joe into something very cool and a far throw from what we’ve seen thus far on the big screen,” he said. “I think there’s room for many spin-offs, to be honest. This, I think, will be the launch of a brand-new franchise.”

However, Golding admitted that the film shoot – which was wrapped up just before the first coronavirus lockdown – was challenging for him.

Henry Golding

“To be honest, it was painful,” the star recalled. “It’s definitely much more of a martial arts film than a superhero movie. It’s very, very physical.

“I fucking hated it in the beginning because I couldn’t even squat down and go to the bathroom. The first week was literal hell. I think I cried on the phone to my manager. I was like: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing!’”

Snake Eyes, which is due for release on August 20 in the UK, also stars Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais and Peter Mensah.

The last two G.I. Joe films, 2013’s Retaliation and 2009’s Rise of the Cobra, starred Ray Park in the role of Snake Eyes.

The post ‘Snake Eyes’ trailer unleashes Henry Golding’s ninja warrior appeared first on NME.

