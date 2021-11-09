50 Cent angry at Starz network after ‘BMF’ episode leaks early

50 Cent has voiced his frustration at American TV network Starz after a technical glitch meant that a recent episode of BMF was released early.

The rapper, who developed the concept of the show as well as serving as director and executive producer, took to social media to voice his anger at the error.

“Starz is a shit show, they better sell it fast,” he wrote. “They put the fucking BMF show on, then took it down. what network does shit like that? They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore.”

He continued: “I’m out till next week Saturday 12AM, because the shit people are gonna say when they find out BMF is not coming on this week. It’s a good time to catch up.”

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, relayed that Starz had wanted to hold back the seventh episode of BMF, which he directed.

He wrote: “I said cool I like that idea. Then these shit head people put the fucking episode out for three hours then take it down.

“This is not ok, when I get uncomfortable I make everybody uncomfortable now who getting fired? Until you figure that out don’t call my phone respectfully.”

A spokesperson for Starz released a statement putting the mistake down to a technical glitch.

“The fan demand for BMF, and specifically this highly anticipated episode directed by executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, is undeniable,” the spokesperson said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“There was a technical glitch that allowed fans that have the Starz app who logged in right at midnight to temporarily access the episode early. The episode will be released globally as planned on Sunday, November 14, across all Starz platforms.”

