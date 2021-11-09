Foo Fighters to Star in Horror-Comedy Studio 666

In a year where he released a new Foo Fighters album, toured, released a memoir, a documentary about van life, you’d think that Dave Grohl was ready to take a break. Not so! On Monday morning, the long-in-the-works film, titled Studio 666 that has been mentioned loosely is now a reality.

The horror-comedy will star the Foo Fighters and will hit theaters on February 25, 2022. The premise? The Foos moved into an Encino house (which is in the San Fernando Valley for the uninformed) to record their latest album. Once there, Grohl and company realize things are what they seem to be. They have to battle supernatural forces that threaten both the album…and their lives.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film,” Grohl said in a statement. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up.”

The film was acquired by Open Road Films and will star Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. Studio 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Foo Fighters for a movie sure to make audiences scream and laugh,” Open Road’s Tom Ortenberg said. “The Foos bring their comedic chemistry and the musical talent we all love to the big screen in this hysterical horror film.”

“Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture,” McDonnell said. “I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school “Band” movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles Help!, The Monkees Head, or KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that 60’s / 70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and Studio 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

The film is based on a story by Grohl and screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, STUDIO 666 is produced by Roswell Films’ and Therapy Studios’ John Ramsay and James A. Rota. Executive [roducers are John Silva, Kristen Welsh, John Cutcliffe, Gaby Skolnek, Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, James Masciello, Matthew Sidari, Mitchell Zhang and Tom Ortenberg.

The deal was negotiated by Tom Ortenberg and Matthew Sidari on behalf of Open Road Films and by WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

