PUP Return With Two New Songs, Announce North American Tour

The Canadian rock band’s two new tracks are their first original material of 2021, both produced by Grammy-winning producer Peter Katis (Interpol, The National, Kurt Vile). They follow PUP’s 2020 EP This Place Sucks Ass that was released on October 23 also on Rise Records.

PUP once again made our list of the 50 Best Rock Bands Right Now.

“‘Waiting’ came about by smashing the heaviest riff Nestor [Chumak] could write with the simplest, most uplifting chorus I could write, just to see what would happen,” singer Stefan Babock said in a statement. “The results were very quintessentially PUP, in that the song is a flurry of darkness and anger through the joyous lens of four guys just happy to be here, four guys who don’t take themselves seriously enough to make music that doesn’t feel like fun, regardless of the subject matter.”

The band also announced they’ll be hitting the road in 2022 with Cloud Nothings, Pinkshift and Sheer Mag.

PUP 2022 Tour Dates

2/7/22 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre #

2/8/22 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre #

2/10/22 – Calgary, AB – Big Four #

2/11/22 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre #

2/14/22 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum #

4/1/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre ^ *

4/2/22 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall ^ *

4/3/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre ^ *

4/5/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore ^ *

4/9/22 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom ^

4/10/22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo ^

4/11/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom ^ +

4/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^ +

4/24/22 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre ^ +

4/27/22 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^ +

4/28/22 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^ +

4/29/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^ +

5/1/22 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/3/22 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^ +

5/4/22 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz ^ +

5/5/22 – Richmond, VA – The National ^ +

5/6/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall ^ +

5/7/22 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring ^ +

5/9/22 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ^ +

5/10/22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues ^ +

5/11/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 ^ +

5/13/22 – Montreal, QC – MTelus ^ +

5/14/22 – Toronto, ON – History ^ +

7/6/22 – 7/9/22 – Cheltenham, UK – 2000trees Festival

8/24/22 – 8/27/22 – Málaga, Spain – Canela Party Festival

# with Billy Talent & NOBRO

^ with support from Pinkshift

* with support from Cloud Nothings

+ with support from Sheer Mag

