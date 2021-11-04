Watch ABBA’s dazzling new trailer for upcoming ‘Voyage’ concerts

ABBA have shared an official trailer for their forthcoming ‘Voyage’ concerts – you can watch it below.

The Swedish pop icons will tomorrow (November 5) release their first album in 40 years, which they’re set to showcase at a series of “revolutionary” shows at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2022.

Now, the group have shared a preview of their digital ABBA-tars in action. Soundtracked by ‘Summer Night City’, the Tron-esque visuals find ABBA performing against a dazzling backdrop of graphics.

“A concert 40 years in the making,” text in the video reads. “Join us.”

An additional batch of tickets for ‘ABBA Voyage’ has also gone on sale, with bookings now available up to December 4, 2022. You can buy yours here.

ABBA recently said that they will retire after releasing their new album ‘Voyage’ and completing its accompanying run of live events. “This is it,” explained Benny Andersson. “It’s got to be, y’know.”

Check out NME‘s interview with the ‘ABBA Voyage’ producers on what to expect from the “magical space circus”.

ABBA have so far shared three singles from their imminent ‘Voyage’ album: ‘I Still Have Faith In You’, ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ and last month’s ‘Just A Notion’.

The latter track was recorded in 1978 but failed to make the final cut of the band’s sixth studio album, ‘Voulez-Vous’ (1979). Björn Ulvaeus described the song as “ridiculously happy”, adding: “Hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!”

