Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey Detail 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • November 04, 2021

Wolfgang Van Halen‘s Mammoth WVH is teaming up with Dirty Honey

for their newly announced North American Young Guns tour.

The two rock bands are joining forces for a 30-date run, beginning on January 21. The presale starts at 10 a.m. local tomorrow, November 4, and the general sale begins at the same time Friday, Nov. 5.

“We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September,” Van Halen said. “As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the US. We couldn’t be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music.”

Supporting both bands’ self-titled debuts released this year, the Young Guns tour will close on March 5, 2022, at the Fantasy Casino in Indio, California. Both “young guns” of rock ‘n’ roll toured separate ventures this year, with Dirty Honey supporting The Black Crowes and Mammoth WVH opening for Guns N’ Roses.
 

“People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock ‘n’ roll is definitely very much alive and well,” Dirty Honey’s Marc LaBelle said. “We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there’s a lot to prove.”

 

Young Guns (Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey) Tour Dates

 

JANUARY 2022
21 House of Blues, Chicago, IL
22 The Rave, Milwaukee, WI
24 The Bluestone, Columbus, OH
25 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI
26 The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, OH
28 State Theatre, Portland, ME
29 Big Night Live, Boston, MA
30 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

FEBRUARY
1 Webster Hall, New York, NY
2 Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ
4 Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD
5 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC
6 The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC
8 Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN
9 Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA
11 Hard Rock Orlando, Orlando, FL
12 The Plant, Dothan, AL
15 The Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX
16 House of Blues, Dallas, TX
18 Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO
20 Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO
21 The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT
22 Revolution, Boise, ID
24 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA
25 House of Blues, Las Vegas, NV

MARCH
1 House of Blues, San Diego, CA
2 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA
4 The Marquee, Tempe, AZ
5 Fantasy Casino, Indio, CA

The post Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey Detail 2022 Co-Headlining Tour appeared first on SPIN.

