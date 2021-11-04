Hear U2’s New Song “Your Song Saved My Life,” Off Sing 2 Movie Soundtrack

“Your Song Saved My Life.” This is the band’s proper release since “Ahimsa” where they teamed with A.R. Rahman in 2019 (No, Martin Garrix’s song with Bono and The Edge for Euro 2020 doesn’t count).

The original song is featured in the upcoming movie, in which Bono himself made his animated film debut as the voice of Clay Calloway. Sing 2 is in theaters on December 22, and its soundtrack comes out on December 17, which is available for pre-order.

This isn’t the first time U2 has written an original track for a movie, as the band has received two Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song for “The Hands That Built America” from Gangs of New York in 2003 and “Ordinary Love” from Mandela: Long Walk Home in 2014.

The Sing 2 soundtrack features a string of contributions from Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Elton John, and Billie Eilish, and performances by cast members Tori Kelly, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton, among others.

Sing 2 Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List

1. Your Song Saved My Life (From Sing 2) – U2

2. Let’s Go Crazy – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

3. Can’t Feel My Face – Kiana Ledé

4. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John

5. Heads Will Roll – Scarlett Johansson

6. Holes – Mercury Rev

7. bad guy – Billie Eilish

8. Sing 2 Audition Medley – Sing 2 Cast

9. Where the Streets Have No Name – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

10. Higher Love – Kygo x Whitney Houston

11. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back – Taron Egerton & Tori Kelly

12. Suéltate (From Sing 2) – Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco

13. Stuck In a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of – Scarlett Johansson

14. Soy Yo (Sing 2 Mix) – Bomba Estéro

15. A Sky Full of Stars – Taron Egerton

16. Could Have Been Me – Halsey

17. I Say A Little Prayer – Tori Kelly & Pharrell Williams

18. Break Free – Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

19. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – Scarlett Johansson & Bono

20. Tippy Toes – Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU [BONUS TRACK]

21. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Keke Palmer feat. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Tori Kelly [BONUS TRACK]

The post Hear U2’s New Song “Your Song Saved My Life,” Off Sing 2 Movie Soundtrack appeared first on SPIN.