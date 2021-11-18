The Antlers share surprise new EP ‘Losing Light’, announce 2022 tour

The Antlers have released a surprise new EP called ‘Losing Light’ and announced a headline tour for 2022 – see all the details below.

The Brooklyn duo – comprised of Peter Silberman and Michael Lerner – returned back in March with ‘Green To Gold’, their first studio album in seven years. It followed on from 2014’s ‘Familiars’.

Announcing ‘Losing Light’, The Antlers explained that the project is “a reimagination of four songs” from their latest record and “represents a pendulum swinging in its opposite direction, a tumultuous counterpoint to Green to Gold’s gentle sway”.

“‘Green to Gold’ measures life’s changes over ordinary time, following the gradual and cyclical pace of nature,” they added.

“But once that story was established, I became eager to reinterpret it as if unstuck in time: how would these songs sound if they were being reconstituted from memory fifty years from now, after decades of technological evolution, alongside analog and digital degradation?”

You can tune in here:

**NEW RELEASE** In honor of rapidly dwindling daylight hours, we’re pleased to present the ‘Losing Light’ EP, a reimagination of four songs from this year’s ‘Green to Gold’. Out now, via @antirecords / @transgressivehq. Listen here: https://t.co/TbK5SuU0W7 pic.twitter.com/mrKLaacaA5 — The Antlers (@theantlers) November 16, 2021

The Antlers will hit the road for a European tour in March before touching down in the UK/Ireland in April for shows in Dublin, Limerick, Manchester, Edinburgh and London. Dates in the US and Canada will follow between May and June.

Tickets are available from here. You can see the band’s 2022 European/UK/Ireland dates below.

MARCH

25 – Lido, Berlin, DE

27 – Parkteatret, Oslo, NO

28 – Slaktykrykan, Stockholm, SE

29 – Mejeriet, Lund, SE

30 – Bremem Teater, Copenhagen, DK

APRIL

01 – Melkweg Old Hall, Amsterdam, NL

02 – Muziekgieterij, Maastricht, NL

03 – DoornroosjeNijmegen, NL

05 – Petit Bain, Paris, FR

06 – De Roma, Antwerp, BE

08 – Academy, Dublin, IR

09 – Dolans, Limerick, IR

11 – Gorilla, Manchester, UK

12 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh, UK

14 – Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK

15 – Islington Assembly Hall London, UK

