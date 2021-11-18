Search

Listen to Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)’

By SPIN Staff • November 18, 2021

She performed the 10-minute version of the song on ‘SNL’ last weekend

Just when you think Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well” couldn’t get any sadder, it just did. The song, which appears on the recently released Red (Taylor’s Version), has yet another version. In a post on her social media accounts on Wednesday afternoon, Swift shared “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version).” The song was recorded at Long Pond Studios in Upstate New York with “besties” Aaron Dessner of The National and Jon Low. Swift said she drove up to the studio to record the song.

 

This past Saturday, Swift performed the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on Saturday Night Live. This new version, which clocks in at a hair under 10 minutes, keeps those vibes going.

Taylor Swift’s new version of Red is the latest in what’s going to be a long line of re-recorded albums. Following the sale of her back catalog to Scooter Braun, Swift has rolled out updated versions of her past albums. Earlier this year, Swift also released a new version of Fearless.

You can read our reviews of Fearless and Red. It continues a prolific period for the singer-songwriter, who last year released two albums with folklore and evermore that she recorded with Dessner.

 

The post Listen to Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)’ appeared first on SPIN.

