Eddie Vedder Shares New Song ‘The Haves,’ Announces Earthling Release Date

Earlier this year, Eddie Vedder released a new song “Long Way,” with the help of an all-star backing band. He unveiled that band at Ohana Festival in September, which included Josh Klinghoffer, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Pino Palladino and Glen Hansard. At the Vedder-curated event, the group tore through a bunch of covers during their two-nights headlining.

This morning, Vedder unveiled the latest song off his solo upcoming album, Earthling. “The Haves” is a steady piano-driven ballad.

Additionally, Vedder announced that Earthling will be out on February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The album was produced by Watt and recorded in Los Angeles. This marks Vedder’s first proper solo album since 2011’s Ukulele Songs. Earlier this year, Vedder contributed new songs to the Flag Day soundtrack, including a cover of R.E.M.’s “Drive.”

Pre-Order Earthling on CD, vinyl and cassette here.

Vedder has kept busy during the pandemic. He’s appeared on several livestreams, joined forces with Bruce Springsteen for a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” on Tom Morello’s Atlas Underground album and appeared on Elton John’s The Lockdown Sessions album.

As for Vedder’s day job, Pearl Jam announced on Tuesday that they’ll be making up the first dates of their postponed 2020 tour. It will begin in May 2022 and the new dates will be announced sometime in 2022.

