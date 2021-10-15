The War on Drugs preview new song from upcoming new album

The War On Drugs have previewed a new song from their upcoming new album – you can listen to it below.

The group shared the untitled song clip on Instagram, informing fans it would arrive on ‘October 29’ – the date new album ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ arrives via Atlantic Records. It’s the group’s first album in four years.

The last single to arrive was the album’s title track, which followed on from the LP’s first single ‘Living Proof’, which came out back in July.

You can listen to a snippet of the song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The War On Drugs (@thewarondrugs)

In a note accompanying the announcement of The War On Drugs’ new album earlier this summer, the record was described as “an uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes — resilience in the face of despair”.

The band are set to take ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ out on a world tour beginning in the US next January.

After ending the run of US dates in late February, the band will then head to Europe in March, playing four UK dates including a huge London gig at The O2.

The War On Drugs will tour in the UK and Ireland in April 2022 – you can check out their forthcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

April 2022

11 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

12 – The O2, London

14 – 3Arena, Dublin

16 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

18 – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

Ahead of the album’s announce, the band reportedly filmed a new music video in a barn, somewhere in the US. “Fun film shoot in our barn today for an upcoming album release by Adam Granduciel, and his band, The War On Drugs,” the barn owner wrote in a Facebook post that was subsequently shared on Reddit.

Last November, Granduciel shared an update on the band’s next record. “In March I would’ve told you it was 80 per cent done, and now looking back it was actually 40 per cent done,” he said. “Some songs have been reimagined since, which has been a blessing. Some songs have had just one more layer of mud removed from them.”

The post The War on Drugs preview new song from upcoming new album appeared first on NME.