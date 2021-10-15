Search

Listen To Previously Unreleased David Bowie Songs ‘Karma Man’ And ‘Silly Boy Blue’ Alternative Mix

October 15, 2021

A pair of previously unheard tracks set to be on the upcoming lost David Bowie album were just released.

“Karma Man” is coupled with “Silly Boy Blue” (Alternative Ending Mix), exclusive to the single.

 

“‘Karma Man’ is notable for Cuong Vu’s opening and closing lines, and especially the glorious backing vocals from Holly Palmer, Emm Gryner, and Lisa Germano,” Toy co-producer Mark Plati said in a statement. “They had so much to do with the sound of Toy, and this is a prime example. When I re-listened to these tracks, the sound of fall 2000 came flooding out of the speakers, from a song I’d not heard since then. I’m not too proud to say I shed a bit of a tear, something that happened a few times while mixing it.”

The track was initially recorded by Bowie in September 1967 but was not officially released until 1970’s The World Of David Bowie. “Silly Boy Blue” was released on Bowie’s self-titled debut, and along with “Karma Man,” both reflect Bowie’s interest in Tibetan culture.

Both original mixes of the tracks will be featured on the upcoming Toy, out January 7, 2022. David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) is out November 26, with both albums released by Parlophone/ISO Records.

