Adele has released “Easy on Me,” her first new song in six years. The song comes from Adele’s new album, 30, which is out next month. The video for the song was directed by Xavier Dolan, who also helmed the clip for “Hello.”

This is Adele’s first album since 2015. Outside of hosting Saturday Night Live this time last year (where she did say that she had new music on the way that’s obviously arriving next month), she’s maintained a pretty low profile.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” she said in a statement about the album. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

The post Listen to Adele’s New Song ‘Easy on Me’ appeared first on SPIN.