Search

Discover

NEWS

Listen To Adele’s New Song ‘Easy On Me’

By SPIN Staff • October 15, 2021

About 10 days after announcing its existence,

Adele has released “Easy on Me,” her first new song in six years. The song comes from Adele’s new album, 30, which is out next month. The video for the song was directed by Xavier Dolan, who also helmed the clip for “Hello.”

This is Adele’s first album since 2015. Outside of hosting Saturday Night Live this time last year (where she did say that she had new music on the way that’s obviously arriving next month), she’s maintained a pretty low profile.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” she said in a statement about the album. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

 

The post Listen to Adele’s New Song ‘Easy on Me’ appeared first on SPIN.

1 2 3
  1. DylanAdd
    Dylan Use several hours of your spare time to acquire extra $1000 on your paypal account each week... Get more details on following site. www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  2. kayxhahn
    KayHahn [ JOIN US ] I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site… Here’s what I do............>>> Www.NETCASH1.Com
    ...show more
  3. VictoriaDunckley
    VictoriaDunckley I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website... Www.Pays11.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.