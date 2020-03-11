Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s self-directed video for ‘Captain Hook’

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her self-directed video for her song ‘Captain Hook’ — check out the clip below.

The Houston rapper’s track is taken from her new EP ‘Suga’, which came out last Friday (March 6).

The clip for ‘Captain Hook’ is directed by and stars Megan, who is seen writing lyrics and recording in the studio before the session turns into a party. You can watch the ‘Captain Hook’ video below.

The release of ‘Suga’ comes amid a legal battle between Megan and her record label, 1501 Entertainment.

The rapper recently sued 1501 after a Texas judge granted her a temporary restraining order against the company earlier this month.

Megan, who signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management back in September, says she took the “extraordinary step” of filing for the order because 1501 was ordering her distributor “not to release or distribute any of her new music”.

In a subsequent interview with Billboard, 1501 Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford called Megan’s legal action “a whole lie”.

“Nothing is true that she said,” Crawford said. “Me being greedy and taking money from her, that’s crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give.”

A judge is set to determine whether to end or extend the temporary restraining order against 1501 on Friday (March 13).

