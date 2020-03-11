‘Bob’s Burgers’ creators release trailer for new animated series ‘Central Park’

The team behind Bob’s Burgers, specifically led by the show’s creator Loren Bouchard, are gearing up for a new release with Central Park, and the trailer has just been released.

The show will star Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci in voice roles for the upcoming animated musical show.

The official synopsis for Central Park reads: “Central Park is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in, and are the caretakers of, Central Park.

“Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off a hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long-suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.”

Watch the brand new trailer for the show below.

Bob’s Burgers follows the Belcher family who run a hamburger restaurant, and has been running since 2011 with 10 seasons and 183 episodes to date.

Central Park will premiere on AppleTV+ on May 29. Elsewhere, a Bob’s Burgers feature film is also in the works, due for release on July 17.

