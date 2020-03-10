The first glowing reactions for the live-action ‘Mulan’ are in

The new Disney remake looks like it could be one of the best yet
The upcoming Mulan remake has reached its first audiences in the US, and the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.
Niki Caro’s live-action adaptation reworks the 1998 Disney animation by dropping the musical numbers and several characters in favour of a film honouring Chinese warrior wuxia action.
Mulan had its premiere last night (March 9) and critics and fans responded with plenty of praise.
“Disney’s Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart,” tweeted Mashable Entertainment Reporter Alison Foreman. “Oh, and the romantic chemistry gets STEAMY. Like chanting “kiss” in a silent theater steamy.”
Disney’s Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart.
Oh, and the romantic chemistry gets STEAMY. Like chanting “kiss” in a silent theater steamy.#Mulan2020 #mulan pic.twitter.com/soILc7OdTm
— Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) March 10, 2020
Her praise was echoed by other viewers, celebrating Yifei Liu as Mulan (“fantastic performance” said one tweet, “big stand-out” said another) and the film’s action sequences.
“It honors the 1998 film and the ballad by modernizing themes of female empowerment and iconic scenes, while also standing out w/ great cinematography & battle sequences are reminiscent of Wuxia epics,” said Geeks of Doom critic Michael Lee.
#Mulan is one of the best live-action adaptation of a Disney animated classic. It honors the 1998 film and the ballad by modernizing themes of female empowerment and iconic scenes, while also standing out w/ great cinematography & battle sequences are reminiscent of Wuxia epics. pic.twitter.com/2DUjzX1M1h
— Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) March 10, 2020
#Mulan is exciting, vibrant, emotional, and different from the animated version. It's definitely its own thing, which I dug – a more mature Disney film, featuring stunning production design & fight choreography. Director Niki Caro & star Liu Yifei are the big stand-outs, imo pic.twitter.com/p6IEQUDNBu
— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 10, 2020
In terms of where it sits in the recent string of live-action remakes – including Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, Cinderella, The Lion King – early reactions suggest Mulan could be top-tier.
“#Mulan is the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella — I didn’t even miss the songs. Finds new notes in a story we already know while delivering gorgeous action, heart, and humour,” tweeted Mashable Deputy Entertainment Editor Angie J. Han.
#Mulan is the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella — I didn’t even miss the songs. Finds new notes in a story we already know while delivering gorgeous action, heart, and humor. Liu Yifei is
— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 10, 2020
The film’s loyalty to its source material is also praised, even without the musical numbers. “If you’re a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs,” said Insider Correspondent Kirsten Acuna.
This was echoed by @myrcellasear, who called Mulan, “A gorgeous film that pays homage to the ballad of its origin.”
#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn't even matter that it's not a musical. If you're a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can’t wait to see this again.
— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020
#Mulan is a gorgeous film that pays homage to the ballad of its origin, and Yifei Liu gives a fantastic performance.
Songs and Mushu are missed, but other adaptation changes serve the story well and fit the tone. (PS. Yoson An is a great not-Shang & the love story still works.) pic.twitter.com/3ICOKKL2jb
— The Overwhelmed Tatiana (@myrcellasear) March 10, 2020
Mulan will be released in UK cinemas on March 27.
The post The first glowing reactions for the live-action ‘Mulan’ are in appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.