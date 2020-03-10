Search

Watch Tame Impala cover Lady Gaga on the opening night of ‘The Slow Rush’ tour

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • March 10, 2020

A number of Tame tracks were also played live for the very first time at last night's San Diego gig

Tame Impala covered Lady Gaga during the opening night of their ‘The Slow Rush’ tour in San Diego last night (March 9).

The Kevin Parker-led band kicked off their latest tour at the Pechanga Arena in the California city yesterday in support of their recently released fourth album.

The first half of the show included a cover of Gaga’s 2016 single ‘Perfect Illusion’, which Parker co-wrote for the singer’s fifth album ‘Joanne’. You can watch fan-shot footage of the cover, which made its live debut last night, below.

A number of live debuts were also given to such ‘The Slow Rush’ tracks as ‘One More Year’, ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ and ‘Is It True’, while ‘Currents’ album tracks ‘Reality In Motion’ and ‘Past Life’ were also played live for the first time.

You can see a selection of fan-shot clips from last night’s Tame Impala show, as well as the setlist from the gig, below.

 
 
 
#tameimpala @stephentrachsel

PAST LIFE from TameImpala

 
 
 
#tameimpala

Tame Impala played:

One More Year
Borderline
Reality in Motion
Posthumous Forgiveness
Alter Ego
Perfect Illusion (Lady Gaga cover)
Expectation
Lost In Yesterday
Elephant
Breathe Deeper
Apocalypse Dreams
Past Life
Nangs
Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
New Person, Same Old Mistakes
Is It True
Glimmer
Let It Happen
Encore: The Less I Know the Better
              Eventually

Tame Impala will next play live in the UK at All Points East Festival in east London on May 23.

Last week, Tame Impala performed ‘Breathe Deeper’ and ‘Lost In Yesterday’ for the first time on US TV.

