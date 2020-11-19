Search

Discover

NEWS

Dolly Parton on funding Covid-19 vaccine: “I’m a very proud girl!”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • November 19, 2020

"Let’s just hope we can find a cure real soon"

Dolly Parton has said that she is a “very proud girl” after learning that her $1 million donation funded the research that aided the development of a major vaccine for Covid-19.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Parton had dished out $1 million of her own money to aid research by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center since the start of the pandemic.

The Vanderbilt research has subsequently played a key role in the development of a vaccine from U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna on Monday.

The Moderna vaccine boasts nearly 95% protection against the disease, and follows the announcement of a separate immunization from pharmaceutical firm Pfizer last week.

Responding to the news during an interview on The One Show, Parton said: “I’m a very proud girl today to know that I had anything at all to do with something that’s gonna help us through this crazy pandemic.”

She added on social media: “When I donated the money to the Covid fund I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is! Let’s just hope we can find a cure real soon.”

Announcing the gesture back in April, Dolly wrote on Instagram: “My longtime friend Dr Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards that research of the coronavirus for a cure.

“I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

Dolly will be seen next in Netflix’s latest seasonal offering, Christmas on the Square.

It will feature 14 original songs from the country artist and is set for a worldwide release on November 22.

The post Dolly Parton on funding Covid-19 vaccine: “I’m a very proud girl!” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 5 8
  1. zakkary4
    zakkary4 I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do.... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  2. giponij357
    PatriciaGuerrero Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments... Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck....... www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  3. aasi145
    MariaDStillman ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬● .I am making a real GOOD MONEY (200$ to 400$ / hr )online fro mmy laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 13,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don't have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site....Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work. ↓↓↓↓↓                                                        ↓↓↓↓↓COPY This Website....►►►Www.today31.Com
    ...show more
  4. BeatriceFaase
    Beatrice Hi.I'm a beautiful and naug︆︆hty girl 💋 who wanna be your lov︆︆er and fri︆︆end!!💋 Come and see FOLL︆︆OW MY BIO LINK =>> bit.do/fK7PK
    ...show more
  5. victoria.gardner
    VictoriaGardner Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs76.com
    ...show more
  6. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Villarreal vs Real Madrid 21/11/2020 Link tips: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-villarreal-vs-real-madrid-ngay-21-11-2020/
    ...show more
  7. zainab12345
    Zainab Pollard Driver Genius Pro 20.0.0.139 Crack is an easy program for your media. It is an ideal program that can scan your device for driver problems. windowcrack.com/driver-genius-pro-crack/
    ...show more
  8. zainab12345
    Zainab Pollard After the commercial and critical success of 2010's Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, Criterion Games executives stated that they wanted to draw from the series' roots and re-introduce old Need for Speed ideals hdpcgames.com/need-for-speed-rivals-download-pc-game/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.