IN MEMORIAM

Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Jr found dead at Los Angeles home aged 28

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • November 19, 2020

Brown was discovered at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday

The son of R&B singer Bobby Brown has been found dead at his in Los Angeles, police have confirmed.

Bobby Brown Jr, 28, was discovered at his home in Encino on Wednsday after police were called to a “medical emergency”.

A cause of death is yet to be announced, but police say there is no suspicion of foul play.

Paying tribute, Brown Jr’s brother Landon shared a black-and-white photo of his sibling on Instagram. “I love you forever king,” he captioned the snap.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Landon Brown (@la_inspire)

His girlfriend, Anna Reed, tweeted: “The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soulmate.”

Brown Jr’s death comes eight years after his stepmother Whitney Houston accidentally drowned in a bath. Houston’s daughter and his half sister, 22-year-old Bobbi Kristina, died in 2015 in similar circumstances to her mother.

Bobby Brown Jr had also followed in his father’s footsteps as a singer, releasing one of his final tracks, ‘Say Something’, in September.

Bobby Brown Snr, best known is known for hits such as ‘My Prerogative’, ‘Every Little Step’ and ‘Rock Wit’cha’, has five children who are still alive.

Brown Snr is yet to comment on his son’s death.

