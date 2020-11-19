Search

‘Dexter’ revival to be set 10 years after the final season

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • November 19, 2020

Showrunner Clyde Phillips says the show's ending will have "no resemblance to how the original finale was"

The upcoming Dexter revival is set to take place a decade after the show’s final season, it has been revealed.

Last month, it was confirmed that Michael C Hall would be returning for a new 10-episode reboot of the hit series on Showtime.

The reboot will act as a continuation of Dexter, which ended in 2013 after eight seasons and saw the titular serial killer go into self-imposed exile.

The Hollywood Reporter have now revealed the timeline for the revival, which will be set a decade after the original finale of the show.

“Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami,” the synopsis reads.

Dexter
‘Dexter’. Credit: Fox.

THR also reveal that Marcos Siega will direct six of the 10 episodes in the reboot, as well as acting as executive producer, while Clyde Phillips will be showrunner.

“So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was,” Phillips teased. “It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale.”

In a recent interview, Phillips also said that the new revival will make the original ending “right,” adding that while it won’t “undo” the original finale, it will “basically start from scratch”.

“10 years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage,” Phillips said.

"10 years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage," Phillips said.

The post ‘Dexter’ revival to be set 10 years after the final season appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

