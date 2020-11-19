Search

Cardi B responds to criticism after being named as Billboard’s Woman Of The Year

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Jackson Langford • November 19, 2020

"For you crybabies that's like 'what? she only got one song' - yeah I got that song, bitch"

Cardi B has taken to social media to shut down those who criticized her recent win of Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Year’ award.

Cardi is set to take out the biggest honor at Billboard’s Women In Music awards later this year, a choice that has been the subject of criticism as she’s only released one song in 2020 – ‘WAP‘ alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

However, in a video posted to Instagram, Cardi listed the impact the song has had since its release back in August.

“For you crybabies that’s like ‘what? she only got one song’ – yeah I got that song, bitch,” she said.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

“You know? The one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most. The one that had republicans on Fox News crying about it. The one that’s about to be six times platinum in three months.

“The one that had your grandma popping her pussy on TikTok. Yeah, bitch, that one.”

She also outlined how she’s used her platform in other ways in the past year, specifically by working with politicians like Bernie Sanders and President-elect Joe Biden.

“For over a year, I’ve been influencing and using my platform for y’all to vote, not just when Joe Biden was going up against Trump,” she said.

“I’ve been informing y’all about your senators, I’ve been informing y’all about districts and midterm elections. Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that was me, bitch.”

She closed her video by telling her critics that she “won’t ever change. Eat it up, I’m just that bitch.”

Other women being honored at the forthcoming ceremony include Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Jessie Reyez and Dolly Parton, with Jennifer Lopez receiving the ‘Icon Award’.

