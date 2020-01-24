Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Cynthia Erivo, and more to perform at the Oscars

Cynthia Erivo, Oscar winner Elton John, Idina Menzel (or is it Adela Dazeem?), This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, and Oscar winner Randy Newman will all be performing their nominated songs, the Academy Awards show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced Thursday. It has become somewhat of an annual tradition over the years for the nominees of Best Original Song to be performed at different points during the show.

This year’s Original Song nominees and performers are as follows (as a bonus, we included the songs for your listening pleasure):

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4 – performed by Randy Newman; music and lyric by Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman – performed by Elton John; music by Elton John; lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing with You” from Breakthrough – performed by Chrissy Metz; music and lyric by Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II – performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA; music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from Harriet – performed by Cynthia Erivo; music and lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

In addition to the five nominated song performances, the show will feature a special appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone. Noone is the first woman to serve as conductor during an Oscars telecast.

It has already been announced that all of last year’s acting winners — Mahershala Ali, Regina King, Olivia Colman, and Rami Malek — will be presenting this year’s acting categories (as is tradition at the Oscars), but stay tuned for more presenters in the coming the weeks. For the second year in a row, the annual awards show will go hostless.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.