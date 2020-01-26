Search

Celebrities, athletes, and more mourn death of Kobe Bryant: 'We will never forget you'

By EW/Oliver Gettell • January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, the legendary NBA player and Oscar-winning storyteller,

died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif., prompting a wave of tributes from stars of the sports and entertainment worlds, and beyond.

Fellow NBA great Scottie Pippen tweeted, “I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who frequently welcomed Bryant on his show, wrote, “He was great, charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever, but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers’ families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe.”

Read more reactions below.

???????????? it can’t be

