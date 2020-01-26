Celebrities, athletes, and more mourn death of Kobe Bryant: 'We will never forget you'

died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif., prompting a wave of tributes from stars of the sports and entertainment worlds, and beyond.

Fellow NBA great Scottie Pippen tweeted, “I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who frequently welcomed Bryant on his show, wrote, “He was great, charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever, but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers’ families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe.”

Read more reactions below.

Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

???????? — John Wall (@JohnWall) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .????An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

We lost a King. 824 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 26, 2020

I am completely speechless and devastated at the unexpected passing of my dear friend, @kobebryant. Kobe had a big heart and an even bigger love for the community of Los Angeles. Through his foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa. pic.twitter.com/4zs4zcjcfe — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 26, 2020

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020

So devastating to hear about #KobeBryant ????Such an incredible athlete and man. Sending love and prayers to his family. — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) January 26, 2020

Kobe is G. Will always be remembered @kobebryant A Sad day. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 26, 2020

Sending my love to Laker fans everywhere. Life can be so short. Hug your kids and call your parents and let your friends know you love them #kobe — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) January 26, 2020

Oh man. Kobe Bryant. Life is fragile. ????#ripkobe this sucks. — Gina Gershon (@RealGinaGershon) January 26, 2020

Now more than ever I feel the constant reminder that we must live every day like it’s our last. Tragedy and loss doesn’t discriminate. It’s unfair and cruel. We love you Kobe, a household name and icon to my family. #ripkobe — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start???????? I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!



RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

Gutted to hear about Kobe’s helicopter crash. Just terrible. I’m not a sports fan, but I do know that Kobe was incredibly nice to me, and was like a kid in a candy store at the Oscars when his film won. Love to his family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/i9c4QHXKls — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) January 26, 2020

I love you Kobe — Flea (@flea333) January 26, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

rest in peace Kobe ???? pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020

Everyone at our show is so saddened & shocked over the passing of Kobe Bryant. He was a father, husband, author, incredible athlete & one of the kindest guests we’ve had on our show. Please keep his family in your thoughts & remember to cherish the ones you love every single day pic.twitter.com/841PYJlvtq — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) January 26, 2020

Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. ??. RIP @kobebryant — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

I’ll never forget when Kobe told us at a Lakers game we were “funny as shit” during 2 Broke Girls. My heart goes out to his wife, children and family. — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) January 26, 2020

Life is a blink. RIP Kobe. ???? — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 26, 2020

???? no words. RIP Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/UG5ivkdxnt — Peter Facinelli (@peterfacinelli) January 26, 2020

Just saw this brother Kobe with his daughter at the Nets game in Bk couple weeks ago. Crowd went wild. Man. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 26, 2020

Janet and I have no words to describe our shock and sadness on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant today. Praying for him and his family. ???? — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) January 26, 2020

No words for the shocking and devastating news about Kobe Bryant. Absolutely heartbroken for his family. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 26, 2020

The world lost a giant today

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020

In Memoriam. Kobe Bryant (Aug 23, 1978-Jan 26, 2020) Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/CaKpreZgve — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 26, 2020