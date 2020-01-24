Watch The Good Place star Manny Jacinto play 'Is This a Real Jason Mendoza Line?'

one who earnestly issues such lines as, “Well, my year started about a year ago” and “I have no idea what’s going on but everyone is talking and I should, too.” Through his stupendous stupidity, there was often unshakeable belief (“I wasn’t a failed DJ, I was pre-successful”) and a certain undeniable logic (“Yo, you should listen to me. I came up with hundreds of plans in my life and only one of them got me killed”).

The Good Place series finale airs Jan. 30 at 8:30 p.m.. Immediately following the hour-long spectacle, the cast — including Jacinto, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper, and D’Arcy Carden — will join creator Mike Schur on a special edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers.