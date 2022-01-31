The Black Keys Reveal 2022 Tour Dates With Band of Horses

It kicks off in July and will run through the fall
The Black Keys announced their forthcoming 32-date Dropout Boogie Tour.
Marking the band’s first string of shows since supporting their 2019 Let’s Rock, the North American stint takes off July 9 in Las Vegas. The Black Keys are holding an exclusive “Lonely Boys & Girls Club” fan club presale at 10 am local on Tuesday, Feb. 1. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local on Friday, Feb. 4 on their website.
Band of Horses are scheduled to open on all dates, but Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James, (Aug. 24-Sept. 9) and the Velveteers (Oct. 2-18) are supporting select shows. They will close the tour in the fall on October 18 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.
In recent Black Keys news, the Super Deluxe 10th anniversary edition of their seventh studio record, El Camino, was released late last year.
The Keys also released Delta Kream, an album of blues covers, last May.
The Black Keys Tour Dates
July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
