The Black Keys Reveal 2022 Tour Dates With Band of Horses

The Black Keys announced their forthcoming 32-date Dropout Boogie Tour.

Marking the band’s first string of shows since supporting their 2019 Let’s Rock, the North American stint takes off July 9 in Las Vegas. The Black Keys are holding an exclusive “Lonely Boys & Girls Club” fan club presale at 10 am local on Tuesday, Feb. 1. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local on Friday, Feb. 4 on their website.

Band of Horses are scheduled to open on all dates, but Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James, (Aug. 24-Sept. 9) and the Velveteers (Oct. 2-18) are supporting select shows. They will close the tour in the fall on October 18 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

In recent Black Keys news, the Super Deluxe 10th anniversary edition of their seventh studio record, El Camino, was released late last year.

The Keys also released Delta Kream, an album of blues covers, last May.

The Black Keys Tour Dates

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

