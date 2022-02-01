Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Creates New Streaming Platform, Weezify

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has crafted a new streaming platform as a home for thousands of the iconic alternative rock band’s demos, cleverly named “Weezify.” The demos range from Cuomo’s early solo work from decades ago to Weezer demos as recent as 2017’s Pacific Daydream.

In all the recent controversy surrounding Spotify, maybe it’s time for a new platform to take over. Cuomo certainly seems to think so. Yesterday morning he tweeted, “Tired of Spotify? Come on over to Weezify” along with the link to the platform.

The app store description describes the platform as “a Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo’s demos (1975 – 2017).” It details that the platform holds close to 3,500 demos. Within it, users can create, share and follow playlists.

“I made this app myself,” Cuomo said in the description. “It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it.”

Weezify is available for download on the Apple App Store and through Google Play.

In addition to Cuomo’s contributions to the music streaming world, Weezer continues working on their multiple-albums project called “Seasons” to be released across 2022.

There are a total of four albums in the “Seasons” anthology, each with its own distinct style and inspirations. An album will be released on the first day of each season in 2022.

