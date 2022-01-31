U2 Share ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ With New Lyrics on 50th Anniversary of the Massacre

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre that inspired U2‘s hit, “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” and the band commemorated the date with an acoustic rendition of the song. The black and white clip features Bono and the Edge performing, and near the end footage from the horrible atrocity that took 14 lives flashes on the screen.

In the last verse, Bono changes the lyrics, singing: “Here at the murder scene / The virus of fiction, reality TV/ Why so many mothers cry/ Religion is the enemy of the Holy Spirit guide/ And the battle just begun/ Where is the victory Jesus won?”

On January 30, 1972, 13 civilians were shot and killed by members of the British Army’s Parachute Regiment at a march protesting internment without trial in the Northern Ireland town of Derry. A 14th victim later died from injuries sustained during the protest.

“Sunday Bloody Sunday” is the opening track on U2’s 1983 album War. See Bono and the Edge’s acoustic performance below.

30 January 2022 – With love, Bono & Edge pic.twitter.com/7hOVk1w3fa — U2 (@U2) January 30, 2022

Last week, Bono admitted that he’s embarrassed by his own singing voice and isn’t a fan of his band’s name.

“I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio and I’ve been the color of, as we say in Dublin, scarlet,” he said. “I’m just so embarrassed.”

