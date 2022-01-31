Katy Perry took the Saturday Night Live stage for the fourth time last night. New York City and the rest of the northeast was walloped by a bomb cyclone, the show went on as planned. Perry performed, “When I’m Gone,” her new single with Alesso that was released last month. In addition to the DJ joining her, the pop star was flanked by some interesting-looking dancers.

Perry also performed “Never Really Over” from her latest album, 2020’s Smile.

The performance comes on the heels of Katy Perry’s first run of residency shows in Las Vegas. In fact, her PLAY show has been so successful that she recently revealed she was adding 16 more dates to the residency, which will now run March 2nd-19th and May 27th-June 11th.

The SNL episode, which saw Willem Dafoe make his hosting debut, was the third of 2022. It followed Måneskin making an electric debut last week and Bleachers ensuring their first time on the show was a memorable one by bringing out some special guests, including Jack Antonoff’s dad during “How Dare You Want More.”

SNL will air next on February 26. John Mulaney will host for the fifth time and LCD Soundsystem will be the musical guest.

The post Watch Katy Perry Perform ‘When I’m Gone’ and ‘Never Really Over’ on Saturday Night Live appeared first on SPIN.