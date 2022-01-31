Nils Lofgren Is the Latest Musician to Pull Music From Spotify

And now it’s three. E Street Band and Crazy Horse guitarist Nils Lofgren is the latest musician to pull music off Spotify. In a statement posted on Neil Young’s website, he detailed his decision.

“A few days ago, my wife Amy and I became aware of Neil and Daryl standing with hundreds of healthcare professionals, scientists, doctors, and nurses in calling out Spotify for promoting lies and misinformation that are hurting and killing people,” Lofgren said.

“When these heroic women and men, who’ve spent their lives healing and saving ours, cry out for help you don’t turn your back on them for money and power. You listen and stand with them,” the guitarist continued. “As I write this letter, we’ve now gotten the last 27 years of my music taken off Spotify. We are reaching out to the labels that own my earlier music to have it removed as well. We sincerely hope they honor our wishes, as Neil’s labels have done, his. We will do everything possible towards that end and will keep you posted.”

Lofgren joins Young, his friend of 53 years, and Joni Mitchell to pull their music off Spotify mainly to protest The Joe Rogan Experience. Young threw down the gauntlet on Monday declaring that Spotify choose between “Rogan or Young. Not both.” On Wednesday, the veteran rocker had his music taken down. On Friday evening, Mitchell joined Young by having her label pull her music off Spotify.

We caught up with Lofgren in December where he spoke about Young and Crazy Horse’s new album, Barn, and hinted at Bruce Springsteen’s return to the road sometime soon.

