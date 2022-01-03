Watch Miley Cyrus Perform With Brandi Carlile, Debut New Song on New Year’s Eve Special

Miley Cyrus spent New Year’s Eve hosting a special in Miami to a crowd of fully-vaccinated party goers. During the festivities, the singer performed two songs with Brandi Carlile — the singer-songwriter’s 2007 hit “The Story” and the Hannah Montana era anthem “The Climb.”

“How lucky am I that I get to ring in 2022 singing one of my favorite songs of all time with one of my favorite artists of all time,” Cyrus declared midway through “The Story.” “It’s chicks like her that make me want to do what I do.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party also saw the host debut a new song called “You” and take on a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with her sister Noah and Will Smith’s “Miami” with co-host Pete Davidson. Carlile also put her spin on Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

But perhaps the most talked about part of the night was Cyrus’ wardrobe malfunction during “Party in the U.S.A.” After losing her top, the singer ran backstage and came back wearing a blazer with nothing under it.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” she said after coming back out and continuing the song. “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

“Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us,” Cyrus later told the crowd. “We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party.”

