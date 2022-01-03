Josh Klinghoffer Pays Tribute to Betty White With Golden Girls Theme Song Cover

Last year threw us one last middle finger on Dec. 31 and took away Betty White, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Tributes to the beloved actress came pouring in immediately, including one from Josh Klinghoffer. The former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist shared a cover of the Golden Girls theme song on Instagram along with a thoughtful end-of-year message.

“Outside my window is the last dusk of 2021. Not quite sure what to say about this year. As always, it seems like it just begun and at the same time so much has happened this year, I guess,” he wrote. “I’ll keep it brief. I had to be poked to check in here because my tendency, as some might know, is to stay away from these awful websites.”

“There has been a lot of loss lately, a lot of endings,” Klinghoffer continued. “It’s happening all the time everywhere, but these past few weeks have seen the loss of a few important people in my life. I rarely feel like I have any wisdom to share, but the son of the creator of the show I have included the theme song to said this, and I think it’s just brilliant. He said (something like), ‘We are all experts at being exactly who we were the day before.'”

He then gave followers some ideas for potential resolutions. “As it’s a beginning of sorts, tomorrow, perhaps try and do something differently,” he suggested. “Make that call. Start that book. Go and breathe outside. Put an end to that fight. Feel. Try and mend some of the broken things you see around you, inside and out. Live life knowing you don’t have forever as all lives tend toward ending.”

For Klinghoffer, 2022 will bring a new album under his moniker Pluralone. See his tribute to Betty White below.

